Infinity Economics (XIN) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Infinity Economics coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange. Infinity Economics has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $81,194.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Infinity Economics has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.05 or 0.09520990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031992 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00771583 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022983 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00156201 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.01932460 BTC.

Infinity Economics Profile

Infinity Economics (XIN) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Infinity Economics is www.infinity-economics.org. The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinity Economics Coin Trading

Infinity Economics can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: InfinityCoin Exchange and BitBay. It is not presently possible to purchase Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Economics must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

