Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Share Price

Media stories about ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ING Groep earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3177764703077 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE ING traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,459. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,786.43, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.22%. analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5344 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 25th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

