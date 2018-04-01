ING Groep NV (ING) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65,786.43, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a $0.5344 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.77%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.36%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

