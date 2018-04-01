Ingredion Inc (INGR) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $1,166,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 14,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,541 shares of company stock worth $5,424,781. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $128.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,312.67, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $113.42 and a 1-year high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

