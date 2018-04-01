Royal Bank of Canada Trims Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Target Price to GBX 725

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($11.40) to GBX 725 ($10.02) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 720 ($9.95) to GBX 570 ($7.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 620 ($8.57) to GBX 550 ($7.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.74) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.65 ($8.33).

Shares of LON:ISAT remained flat at $GBX 362.10 ($5.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. Inmarsat has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.95).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

