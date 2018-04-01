Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Innogy (IGY)

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been given a €35.00 ($43.21) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IGY. Bank of America set a €41.80 ($51.60) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a €39.50 ($48.77) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.42 ($43.73).

Shares of ETR IGY remained flat at $€38.47 ($47.49) during trading on Wednesday. Innogy has a 52-week low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($52.69).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

