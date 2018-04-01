Inphi (IPHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPHI. Northland Securities lowered Inphi from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inphi from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum set a $34.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Inphi from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam Srinivasan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,852 shares of company stock worth $2,752,286. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Inphi by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 809,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter worth $651,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Inphi by 223.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inphi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inphi by 25.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period.

Shares of IPHI traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,489. Inphi has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $85.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. equities analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

