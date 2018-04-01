InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0434 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $806,802.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.04339370 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001279 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012715 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012035 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 18,848,735 coins and its circulating supply is 18,598,735 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is www.insanecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

