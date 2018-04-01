Cabral Gold (CBR) Director Dennis Moore Acquires 217,000 Shares

Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Director Dennis Moore purchased 217,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,100.00.

CBR stock remained flat at $C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. Cabral Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

