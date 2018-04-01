General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $33.47 on Friday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest Purchases 1,200 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/insider-buying-general-american-investors-co-inc-gam-ceo-acquires-30960-00-in-stock-updated.html.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.