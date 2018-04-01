Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Director Buys C$42,280.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,280.00.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$15.23 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$16.79.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$878.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$861.60 million. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

