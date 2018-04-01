Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 605 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($417.93).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £292.80 ($404.53).

On Monday, January 15th, Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £305 ($421.39).

LON:MAB1 remained flat at $GBX 625 ($8.63) during midday trading on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 358.25 ($4.95) and a one year high of GBX 668 ($9.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAB1. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1) Insider Acquires 50 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/insider-buying-mortgage-advice-bureau-holdings-plc-mab1-insider-acquires-302-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.