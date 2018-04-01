Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,638.38 ($25,750.73).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 530.80 ($7.33) on Friday. Ocado Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($8.33).

OCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.36) target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.66) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.20 ($5.47).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neill Abrams Purchases 3,293 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/insider-buying-ocado-group-plc-ocdo-insider-acquires-18638-38-in-stock-updated.html.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

