Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider Buys £13,881.15 in Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($35.19) per share, with a total value of £13,881.15 ($19,178.16).

PSN stock remained flat at $GBX 2,530 ($34.95) during mid-day trading on Friday. Persimmon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,046 ($28.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,901 ($40.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,516 ($34.76) to GBX 2,694 ($37.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($35.24) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,529 ($34.94) to GBX 2,840 ($39.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Persimmon to an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,173 ($43.84) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,749.38 ($37.99).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

