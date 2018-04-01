Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Director Sells $12,052,770.50 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,048,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $12,052,770.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,052.10, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.79. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 185.39%. research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 322.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 45,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

