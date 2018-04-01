Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Director Scott Smith Sells 1,900 Shares

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $37,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BHBK opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.01, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 16.19%. analysts anticipate that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 129,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHBK shares. BidaskClub cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts.

