Insider Selling: Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Director Sells C$43,700.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Director James Brian Howe sold 7,600 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$43,700.00.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$6.04 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.26.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.21). Ensign Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$259.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. GMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.22.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, wireline services and production testing/fracturing fluid (frac flowback) services.

