Thomas B. Neff Sells 39,636 Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,019,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,969,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,283,338.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $46.20 on Friday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $3,819.22, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FibroGen by 2,097.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FibroGen by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 112.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

