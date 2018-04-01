Helical PLC (HLCL) Insider Michael Slade Sells 148,000 Shares

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) insider Michael Slade sold 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £503,200 ($695,219.67).

Michael Slade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Michael Slade sold 158,903 shares of Helical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £524,379.90 ($724,481.76).

LON HLCL opened at GBX 323 ($4.46) on Friday. Helical PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 386.50 ($5.34).

HLCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 390 ($5.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

