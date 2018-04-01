Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) insider Mark Pegler sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($18.38), for a total value of £319,200 ($441,005.80).

LON HILS remained flat at $GBX 1,329 ($18.36) during trading on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,130 ($15.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,480 ($20.45).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($20.03) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Insider Mark Pegler Sells 24,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/insider-selling-hill-smith-holdings-plc-hils-insider-sells-319200-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products-Utilities, Infrastructure Products-Roads and Galvanizing Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.