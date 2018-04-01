Daniel J. Keefe Sells 6,000 Shares of Mantech International Corp (MANT) Stock

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel J. Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Daniel J. Keefe sold 4,327 shares of Mantech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $246,768.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,176.03, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.91 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 6.65%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mantech International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,414,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mantech International to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Mantech International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

