UDG Healthcare (UDG) Insider Chris Corbin Sells 730,000 Shares

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) insider Chris Corbin sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 870 ($12.02), for a total value of £6,351,000 ($8,774,523.35).

LON UDG remained flat at $GBX 868 ($11.99) during trading on Friday. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 963 ($13.30).

UDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($12.16) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.57) price target on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Libertas Partners upgraded UDG Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 884 ($12.21) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 813 ($11.23) price target on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 884 ($12.21) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDG Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 832.63 ($11.50).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare PLC, formerly United Drug PLC, provides advisory, commercial, clinical, communications and packaging services to the healthcare industry with operations in approximately 24 countries and delivering services in over 50 countries. The Company operates across three divisions: Ashfield, which provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and operates across two areas of activity: advisory & communications services and commercial & clinical services and provides healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services; Sharp, which provides contract commercial packaging and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and operates facilities in the United States and Europe; and Aquilant, which provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

