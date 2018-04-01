The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Martin Green sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,245 ($17.20), for a total value of £29,880 ($41,282.12).

VTC stock remained flat at $GBX 1,230 ($16.99) during trading on Friday. The Vitec Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 734.64 ($10.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,260 ($17.41).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 20.10 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $10.40.

VTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arden Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Vitec Group plc (VTC) Insider Sells £29,880 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/insider-selling-vitec-group-plc-vtc-insider-sells-29880-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, pro-video, and photographic applications worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.