Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,026 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,659,000 after buying an additional 2,690,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,229,000 after buying an additional 1,140,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,018,000 after buying an additional 8,914,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,970,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,372,000 after buying an additional 1,561,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 1,040,839 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

Altria Group stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/institute-for-wealth-management-llc-sells-5026-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.