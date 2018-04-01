Instructure (INST) Rating Lowered to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Instructure to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on Instructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE INST opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 827.22% and a negative net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Conroy sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,078.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Instructure during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

