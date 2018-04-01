Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cann restated an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Insys Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSY opened at $6.04 on Friday. Insys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $31.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 162.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/insys-therapeutics-insy-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.