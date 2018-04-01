Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report $349.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.30 million and the lowest is $348.40 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $258.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $349.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.64 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Integra Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ IART) traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4,420.01, a PE ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 32,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,764,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $827,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,854.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,034,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 336,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties, including product portfolio used in the neurosurgery operating suite and critical care unit, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies, which includes differentiated soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, and small bone fixation and joint replacement solutions.

