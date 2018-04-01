Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,009,420 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $155,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 47.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 350.0% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $427,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $243,109.45, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

