Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Intel by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 45,265,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,278,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $243,109.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo increased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/intel-co-intc-position-boosted-by-patten-patten-inc-tn-updated.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.