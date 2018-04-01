Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. 45,265,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,278,292. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $243,109.45, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

