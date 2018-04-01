Intel (INTC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intel is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is benefiting from robust performance of the DCG, IoT Group, NSG and PSG. These segments form the crux of Intel’s data-centric business model. Further, the launch of FPGA SDK for OpenCL solution, Xeon Scalable, Core 8 chips, Myriad X and next-generation desktop processors are key catalysts. Lately, Intel’s Movidius vision processing has gained strong adoption. The processor was selected by Alphabet’s Google division and Amazon.com’s DeepLens. Intel also announced level through five autonomous driving platform based on EyeQ5 and Atom, which will sample over the next few months. Moreover, its partnerships with BMW, Nissan, Volkswagen AG, and Ferrari will boost sales of processing chips, sensor-chips, cloud software and many more, which will drive top-line growth. However, stiff competition from peers adds to its woes.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243,109.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Intel has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $436,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

