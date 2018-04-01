IntenseCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,102.00 (CRYPTO:ITNS)

IntenseCoin (CURRENCY:ITNS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. IntenseCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,102.00 worth of IntenseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IntenseCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IntenseCoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IntenseCoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.02575840 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006173 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000328 BTC.

IntenseCoin Profile

IntenseCoin (ITNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. IntenseCoin’s total supply is 409,338,244 coins. The Reddit community for IntenseCoin is /r/intensecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IntenseCoin’s official Twitter account is @intensecoin. IntenseCoin’s official website is intensecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IntenseCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling IntenseCoin

IntenseCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy IntenseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntenseCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IntenseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for IntenseCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntenseCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.