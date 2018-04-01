Insider Buying: Inter Pipeline (IPL) Insider Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) insider James Joseph Madro purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,169.00.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$22.36 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$21.36 and a 1-year high of C$28.89.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.04). Inter Pipeline had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of C$618.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$567.57 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

IPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.06.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

