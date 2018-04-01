Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media stories about Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intercept Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8774079355636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ICPT stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.18% and a negative return on equity of 267.95%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.84) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

