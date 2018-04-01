Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 22,070 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,143,204,000 after buying an additional 1,241,441 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in IBM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,242,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,790,000 after buying an additional 216,212 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,053,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,238,000 after buying an additional 226,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IBM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,929,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,252,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IBM to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.43. 3,419,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,770. The company has a market cap of $141,334.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

