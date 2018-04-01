International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) Insider Gerard Ryan Sells 26,460 Shares

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) insider Gerard Ryan sold 26,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.23), for a total value of £61,916.40 ($85,543.52).

LON IPF remained flat at $GBX 229.40 ($3.17) during trading on Friday. International Personal Finance Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 154.75 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.80 ($3.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.57) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 347 ($4.79) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.73) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

