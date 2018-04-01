Internet of People (IOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $153,012.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00019385 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Fatbtc. Internet of People has a market cap of $4.69 million and $153,012.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00031998 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00747706 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016147 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 3,931,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,843 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc and Upbit. It is not possible to buy Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.