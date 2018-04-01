Internxt Price Hits $5.21 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Internxt has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Internxt token can now be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00075038 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $7,320.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00702567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00161667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Internxt Token Profile

Internxt launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The official website for Internxt is internxt.io. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

