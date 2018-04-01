Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8343720176735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 441,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,521. The firm has a market cap of $24.60, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

