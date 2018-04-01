Interserve (LON:IRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

IRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Interserve in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Interserve from GBX 150 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 122.83 ($1.70).

LON IRV opened at GBX 80.65 ($1.11) on Thursday. Interserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.75 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.75 ($3.45).

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

