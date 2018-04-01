Interserve (LON:IRV) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 115 ($1.59).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.49) target price on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interserve has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 122.83 ($1.70).

LON IRV opened at GBX 80.65 ($1.11) on Thursday. Interserve has a 12-month low of GBX 52.75 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 249.75 ($3.45).

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

