Intertek Group (IKTSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.

