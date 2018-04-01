Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISNPY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $22.02 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/intesa-sanpaolo-isnpy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.