Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Receives €3.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.34 ($4.12).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.20 ($3.95) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.50 ($4.32) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($4.07) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €3.00 ($3.70) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

BIT:ISP traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €3.08 ($3.80). 234,460,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,040,000. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.99).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance business areas. The company offers industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; deposit products; capital markets and investment banking services, as well as structured finance; asset management solutions; and insurance and pension products.

