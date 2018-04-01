Financial Contrast: AudioCodes (AUDC) versus Inventergy Global (INVT)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS: INVT) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

26.3% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inventergy Global and AudioCodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global 2,177.99% 37.76% 23.80% AudioCodes 2.57% 9.82% 5.50%

Risk & Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and AudioCodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.51 -$7.73 million N/A N/A AudioCodes $156.74 million 1.31 $4.03 million $0.31 23.06

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Inventergy Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology. Network products consist of customer premises equipment (CPE), gateways for the enterprise and service provider (or carrier) markets and of carrier-grade-oriented low- and mid-density media gateways for service providers and Enterprise Session Border Controls (ESBCs). Complementing its media gateways and session border gateways as network products are its multi-service business routers (MSBR), Internet Protocol (IP) phones, media servers, mobile VoIP solutions and value added application products. Technology products consist of its chips and boards business products. Its products are deployed in enterprise, service provider cloud networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.