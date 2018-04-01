Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1181826101227 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

VTA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 182,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,618. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

