Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.40. Investar has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $26.55.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 14.35%. sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Investar in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, VP Randolf F. Kassmeier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $75,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/investar-holding-corp-istr-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.