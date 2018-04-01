Investors Buy Shares of Davita (DVA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $39.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.70 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Davita had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Davita traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $65.94

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Davita and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,001.08, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Davita had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James K. Hilger sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $282,009.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,588.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

