Investors Buy Shares of ImmunoGen (IMGN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on weakness during trading on Friday. $13.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.16 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, ImmunoGen had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. ImmunoGen traded down ($0.22) for the day and closed at $10.52

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.95.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $467,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,103.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,433 in the last 90 days. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,906,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,914,000 after buying an additional 2,845,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 2,996,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,006,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,558,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 563,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

