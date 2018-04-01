Invuity (IVTY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media stories about Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invuity earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.1781349895565 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVTY. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Invuity stock remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 102,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,000. Invuity has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Invuity had a negative net margin of 100.75% and a negative return on equity of 380.14%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invuity news, CEO Scott D. Flora acquired 25,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $98,595.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 64,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $250,216.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,204 shares in the company, valued at $457,095.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 100,815 shares of company stock valued at $393,179. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

